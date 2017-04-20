Exclusive pics from Tribeca Film Festival anthology series “THE MIDNIGHT SERVICE”

April 20, 2017 - 9:45 am

Comments Off on Exclusive pics from Tribeca Film Festival anthology series “THE MIDNIGHT SERVICE”

Besides the numerous genre movies playing in the just-opened 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival (see previous item HERE), a bunch of promising TV shows, shorts and VR experiences will be unfolding. Fango just got its claws on some exclusive pics from THE MIDNIGHT SERVICE, a true-crime series about urban legends, notorious criminals, occult pop culture and first-hand accounts of the unknown. Screening as part of the Tribeca N.O.W. showcase, THE MIDNIGHT SERVICE is a short-form program which uses a documentary style to explore the mysterious in the visual language of authenticity. Each episode bounces between real-life anomalies, notorious criminals, the occult in our midst and first-hand accounts of the macabre.

The first two episodes of creators Dean Colin Marcial and Brett Potter’s THE MIDNIGHT SERVICE plays tonight (see details below). Marcial was named a 2015 Made in NY Fellow by the New York City Mayor’s Office and is a recipient of the 2017 Tribeca All Access Grant. Potter co-founded production services company Meadow Street Films and is also chairman of the board at Borscht, a film and arts non-profit. As a narrative producer, his films have premiered and won jury prizes at Sundance, SXSW, AFI, Rotterdam and more. Potter was a 2014 fellow at the Sundance Creative Producing Institute. Here is the line-up for THE MIDNIGHT SERVICE at Tribeca:

Episode 1: “Pizza Delivery”

Synopsis: One pepperoni, two cheese and one Hawaiian—an order one unlucky pizza delivery boy will never forget.

Episode 2: “Home Invasion”

Synopsis: A broke stand-up comedian’s retreat into the Everglades is interrupted by an uninvited visitor.

First screening (World Premiere): Thursday, April 20, 6:30 pm (tonight!)

Second Screening: Friday, April 21, 9:15 pm

Location for each night: Regal Cinemas Battery Park 11-10

You can find the Tribeca Film Festival here:

Hashtag: #tribeca2017

Twitter: http://twitter.com/tribeca

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Tribeca

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/tribeca/

Snapchat: TribecaFilmFest

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/tribecafilmfest

Tumblr: http://tribeca.tumblr.com