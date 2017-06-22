[EXCLUSIVE CLIP] Repulsive rodent plagues couple in short film “MOUSE”

June 22, 2017 - 1:30 pm

Comments Off on [EXCLUSIVE CLIP] Repulsive rodent plagues couple in short film “MOUSE”

We’ve all read horrifying stories about unlucky consumers who have discovered various insects, objects, and even vermin in their food. The sickening idea has been taken to another level and put into the form of a short film, aptly titled, MOUSE. The film was named a Vimeo Staff Pick Premiere and is set to debut on the streaming site on June 28th.

MOUSE made its World Premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival and has screened with other notable film fests, winning a couple of awards in the process. Directed by Logan George and Celine Held, George and Held are a two person team that make up ELO Films and are based in Brooklyn, NY. MOUSE stars Logan George, the film’s director, and Vanessa Wasche who portray a couple in a drug-ridden relationship and attempt to capitalize on the unwanted creature they found in a can of beans. Grab your barf bags and be sure to check your groceries – this grotesque film will linger in your mind for eternity.

Watch the trailer below:

We also have a stomach-churning treat for FANGO readers with an exclusive clip:

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more on ELO Films and Vimeo Staff Pick Premieres!