Exclusive clip, director comments, art and trailer: Artificial-intelligence thriller “NIGHTMARE CODE”

September 14, 2015 - 11:58 am

Computer science gets dangerously out of hand in NIGHTMARE CODE, described as “THE SHINING in a startup as told by HAL from 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY.” Read on for an exclusive clip, words from the director, DVD cover art and the trailer.

Available on digital September 29 and coming to disc October 27 from Indie Rights, NIGHTMARE CODE was helmed by Mark Netter from a script he wrote with M.J. Rotondi, and won this year’s Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival Award. The synopsis: “Brett Desmond [Andrew J. West], a genius programmer with a troubled past, is called in to finish a top secret behavior recognition program, ROPER, after the previous lead programmer went insane. But the deeper Brett delves into the code, the more his own behavior begins changing…in increasingly terrifying ways. Suspense builds with surveillance, PC and eyeglass cameras—often with four images on screen at once…as if ROPER itself is telling the story.” Mei Melancon, Googy Gress, Ivan Shaw and Nicholas Guest also star.

“NIGHTMARE CODE came out of something I learned working in video-game development,” Netter says. “Prior to that experience, I thought that any two programmers of comparable skill would write the same program with code that would be 95 percent similar. I learned instead that different programmers come up with vastly different coding solutions, meaning that somewhere deep inside every computer, every mobile phone, is the individual personality of a programmer—expressed as logic. But what if this personality, this logic, was sentient? And what if it was extremely pissed off?”

Netter and Rotondi wrote NIGHTMARE CODE several years ago, before actual behavior recognition companies began appearing; “We appear to have predicted that very thing,” the director says. Working on an $80,000 budget, “we chose a rigorous schema of surveillance camera, PC-cam and eyeglass-cam shots that would be justified by the nature of OptDex, our beleaguered software startup. We wanted to provide to the audience the geography of OptDex, so that the comfort of these recurring angles could be shattered when the events within them go haywire. In postproduction, we settled on the quad screens that checkerboard the movie. As the remaining employees at OptDex find themselves increasingly affected by ROPER, the audience is also scanning the screen wondering who’s going to appear where next, creating a highly active visual experience. The rule was to always think like ROPER, whether editing the overintricate visual mosaic or creating the 600-plus individual visual effects. The viewer feels that ROPER is telling them this story—and we believe ours is the first feature film ever told from the point of view of artificial intelligence.

“Above all,” Netter concludes, “we made NIGHTMARE CODE to open up a highly relevant conversation, asking how our mastery of computer code is changing our basic human codes of behavior. Do we still control our tools, or are we—willingly—allowing our tools to take control of us?”