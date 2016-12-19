Exclusive Clip: Behind The Scenes with Clowns & Chainsaws in Rob Zombie’s “31”!

Between his hit records, incredible live performances, and frightening filmography, there’s no denying that Rob Zombie is a horror icon. With his gruesome and bizarre grindhouse aesthetics, Zombie has heralded a cult fan base as fervent and excitable as any of his peers and predecessors. With his latest film, 31, Zombie hand-crafted a terror title that delivers anything and everything that fanbase could want from the filmmaker, and with the film’s home video release hitting tomorrow, FANGORIA has an exclusive clip that shows just how hand-crafted 31 really was!

For those unfamiliar, here’s the official synopsis and exclusive clip for Rob Zombie’s 31…

From the visionary mind of Rob Zombie comes the horrific story of five carnival workers who are kidnapped on Halloween and held hostage in a large compound. At the mercy of their captors, they are forced to play a twisted game or life or death called 31. For the next 12 hours they must fight for their lives against an endless parade of homicidal maniacs.

Starring Sherri Moon Zombie, Richard Brake, Meg Foster, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, and Malcolm McDowell, Rob Zombie’s 31 hits Blu-ray and DVD from Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Stay tuned for more on 31 here at FANGORIA.com!