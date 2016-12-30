Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Clip: Adam Wingard’s “BLAIR WITCH”, on Blu-ray Next Week!

December 30, 2016 - 8:55 am

Earlier this year, fright fans were plunged back into the universe of THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT for the first time in over fifteen years with BLAIR WITCH. Yet returning to one of horror’s most renowned properties took more than throwing a new batch of fresh faces into the woods with cameras, and in an exclusive clip from the new BLAIR WITCH Blu-ray below, horrorheads can see just how much went into rebuilding the iconic locations from the BLAIR WITCH mythos!

From YOU’RE NEXT filmmakers Simon Barrett and Adam Wingard, here’s the official synopsis and exclusive clip from BLAIR WITCH…

A group of college students venture into the Black Hills Forest in Maryland to uncover the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of their friend’s sister, who many believe is connected to the legend of the Blair Witch. At first the group is hopeful, especially when a pair of locals offer to act as guides through the dark and winding woods, but as the endless night wears on, the group is visited by a menacing presence. Slowly, they begin to realize the legend is all too real and more sinister than they could have imagined.

Starring James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Brandon Scott, Valorie Curry, Corbin Reid, and Wes Robinson, BLAIR WITCH hits Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on Tuesday, January 3rd, from Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Stay tuned for more on BLAIR WITCH, including chats with Simon Barrett and producer Eduardo Sanchez, here at FANGORIA.com!