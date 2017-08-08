Eli Roth directs MGM’s “DEATH WISH”, in theaters November 22nd

Eli Roth is certainly no stranger to the horror community. Over the years, he has directed several heavy-hitting films including CABIN FEVER, HOSTEL, and THE GREEN INFERNO. The new action-thriller DEATH WISH is no exception and is sure to pack a punch this November as well. Directed by Eli Roth, produced by Roger Birnbaum, and screenplay by Joe Carnahan, DEATH WISH stars Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Dean Norris, and Kimberly Elise.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presents director Eli Roth’s re-imagining of the classic 1974 revenge thriller Death Wish . Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of Chicago violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly vigilante is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense, action-thriller Death Wish .

