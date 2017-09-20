Eerie horror short “WHERE IS IT” FREE to view via YouTube!

September 20, 2017 - 4:34 pm

Making a terrifying full length horror film can be tricky, but the pressure doubles when trying to scare viewers in 5 minutes or less. A new horror short, WHERE IS IT, effectively crams a healthy dose of dread and suspense into a 3.5 minute timeframe. Directed by Todd Spence and Zak White, the film stars Whitney Gries, Trivana Springer, and Patrick Keane. The film features makeup Kate Klein who is also the makeup/special effects artist on their next project, YOUR DATE IS HERE, which is currently making its round on the film fest circuit.

Check out the FULL horror short “WHERE IS IT” below!

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more wicked projects from Todd Spence and Zak White!