“CUJO”, ” THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD” coming to vinyl via Real Gone Music

Looking for eerie tunes for your Halloween hangout this year? Look no further, Real Gone Music has you covered. This October, CUJO and THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD will be coming to wax, both on a Limited Edition black and brown colored vinyl! Whether you’re chilling out watching horror films alone, or jamming to party tunes with friends, these releases are sure to add to the Halloween atmosphere of your spooky shindig.
Check out the full details below:
Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- Available October 6
- Limited Edition Black & Brown “Tarman” Vinyl
- Features The Cramps, 45 Grave, The Flesh Eaters, The Damned, Roky Erickson, The Jet Black Berries, T.S.O.L. and SSQ
- Original Cover and Label Art
There are zombies…and then there are brain-eating zombies! And Return of the Living Dead was the film where brain-eating zombies got their first lease on, er, life. Co-written by John Russo, who was George Romero’s writing partner on Night of the Living Dead, this 1985 quasi-sequel introduced more “splatstick” humor to the horror formula as well as the indelible image of ghouls (most notably the infamous “Tarman”) groaning “Braainsss” as they shuffle along
Charles Bernstein
Cujo—Music from the Motion Picture
- Available October 6
- Limited Edition “St. Bernard” Vinyl
- First Ever Vinyl Reissue
- Includes New Cover Art and Production Stills
Ah, life in the country…such bucolic bliss. Until your neighbor’s dog contracts rabies, kills its owner, and then comes after you! With such emotional extremes, Cujo was not an easy movie to score, but when Stephen King’s classic novel came to the screen in 1983 starring Dee Wallace and Daniel Hugh-Kelly with Lewis Teague directing, composer/conductor Charles Bernstein (A Nightmare on Elm Street) proved mightily up to the task. In addition to employing harsh synthesizer effects and dissonant orchestral layers leading up to the climactic showdown between Mom and beast, Bernstein also penned a tender theme expressing the gentle joys of family life.
Unfortunately, post production woes mixed up some cues and caused the score to be abbreviated in the film; Intrada’s recent CD release presented Bernstein’s work for the first time as it was originally recorded, and that’s where the 18 tracks on our first-ever vinyl release come from, with new (and terrifying) cover art. Limited black and brown “St. Bernard” vinyl edition limited to 1000 copies!