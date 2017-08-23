“CUJO”, ” THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD” coming to vinyl via Real Gone Music

August 23, 2017 - 2:18 pm

Comments Off on “CUJO”, ” THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD” coming to vinyl via Real Gone Music

Looking for eerie tunes for your Halloween hangout this year? Look no further, Real Gone Music has you covered. This October, CUJO and THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD will be coming to wax, both on a Limited Edition black and brown colored vinyl! Whether you’re chilling out watching horror films alone, or jamming to party tunes with friends, these releases are sure to add to the Halloween atmosphere of your spooky shindig.

Check out the full details below:

The Return Of The Living Dead