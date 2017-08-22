“CREEPSHOW” vinyl gets deluxe treatment re-press via Waxwork Records, now available!

August 22, 2017 - 12:20 pm

Waxwork Records recently pressed CREEPSHOW 2 vinyls with a deluxe, double LP treatment, complete with all new artwork by Ghoulish Gary Pullin. With the original pressing “Sold Out”, Waxwork Records took the opportunity to re-issue the first CREEPSHOW soundtrack and added all the bells and whistles to go with it!

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the deluxe soundtrack re-press of George A. Romero and Stephen King’s seminal 1982 horror-anthology classic, CREEPSHOW. Originally pressed and released in 2014 and 2015 by Waxwork and quickly sold out, Waxwork Records worked exhaustively with director George Romero and composer John Harrison to develop, for the very first time, the definitive CREEPSHOW soundtrack experience. By collaborating with composer John Harrison (Day Of The Dead, Tales From The Darkside), Waxwork Records located the original 1982 master tapes in an attic in Pittsburgh which were thought have been lost forever. Re-mixed and re-mastered for vinyl, CREEPSHOW has never sounded better, and features every piece of score music from the classic 1982 CREEPSHOW episodes “Father’s Day”, “The Lonesome Death Of Jordy Verrill”, “The Crate”, “Something To Tide Your Over”, and “They’re Creeping Up On You”. This deluxe 2017 re-press of CREEPSHOW features high quality packaging with heavyweight old-style tip on gatefold jackets with a built-in booklet page, director liner notes from George A. Romero, composer liner notes from John Harrison, 34 retro synth-horror driven tracks, 180 gram colored vinyl, printed inserts, and is loaded with artwork by Ghoulish Gary Pullin.

180 Gram “Lunkhead” Vinyl (Translucent Green with Black Smoke)

Old-Style Tip On Gatefold Jacket with Built In Booklet Page

Director Liner Notes by George A. Romero

Composer Liner Notes by John Harrison

11”x11” Printed Insert

Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin 180 Gram “Kill-Lights” Vinyl (Deep Translucent Red with Blue Smoke)

Old-Style Tip On Gatefold Jacket with Built In Booklet Page

Director Liner Notes by George A. Romero

Composer Liner Notes by John Harrison

11”x11” Printed Insert

Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Don’t let this bad boy sell out before you get you can get your claws on a copy.

Grab the CREEPSHOW vinyl HERE

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more mind-blowing Waxwork Records releases!