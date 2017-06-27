In Florida, 1983, two college students meet at a yard party and do not hit it off. Walter and Ruby have no reason to reprise this antagonistic encounter, but something strange and almost primordial burgeons within each of them. Their thoughts and dreams turn toward each other, and in very little time, they find themselves in an intense and unique relationship. What lies at the bottom of their strange connection is unearthed when Walter joins Ruby on a holiday trip to her home in upstate New York, where a living darkness inhabits the woodlands that surround her family’s mansion. This engrossing and unpredictable blend of mystery, horror, and romance subverts the idea of “fated love” while exploring strange compulsions, intense desires, and ancient mysteries that are best left buried deep in the earth.

D’Onofrio is one of my personal favorites and I believe he can conquer entertainment on any format. Unfortunately, his role was limited in this release. Nonetheless, Will Patton’s narration was absolutely phenomenal throughout, as expected, and he carried the production flawlessly.

