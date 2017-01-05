Chucky’s back! “CULT OF CHUCKY” details, teaser released!

January 5, 2017 - 2:12 pm

Comments Off on Chucky’s back! “CULT OF CHUCKY” details, teaser released!

Exciting news has been cast upon us about the next sequel in the “CHILD’S PLAY” franchise! Universal Studios has announced that the seventh installment, “CULT OF CHUCKY” will begin filming in Canada on Monday.

Check out the official synopsis below:

“Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic “tool” to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar “Good Guy” doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.”

“CULT OF CHUCKY” stars Brad Dourif who returns as the iconic voice of the tiny terrorizer, along with some familiar cast members from the franchises’s other sequels, including Dourif’s daughter Fiona (CURSE OF CHUCKY) and Jennifer Tilly (BRIDE OF CHUCKY, SEED OF CHUCKY). It is written and directed by its original creator, Don Mancini, and is set to release in an unrated version on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD just in time for Halloween!