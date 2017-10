Bring Chucky home on October 3rd – “CULT OF CHUCKY” pre-orders now available!

October 2, 2017

Comments Off on Bring Chucky home on October 3rd – “CULT OF CHUCKY” pre-orders now available!

Chucky is back in 2017 to stalk a new generation of fans and to wreak havoc on anyone who crosses paths with him. CULT OF CHUCKY is the seventh installment in the franchise and continues the terror with Don Mancini, Chucky’s original creator, at the helm. Fright fiends will be relieved to know Brad Dourif returns as the voice of the demented doll along with a few other familiar characters: Fiona Dourif as “Nica” and Jennifer Tilly as “Tiffany Valentine”. Not to mention, the film brings back Chucky’s ‘best friend till the end’, “Andy Barclay”, for more fun and games.

Read the sinister synopsis below: