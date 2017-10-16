Bethesda and Tango set the industry ablaze with “THE EVIL WITHIN 2” release, now available! (Game Review)

Before its release last week, we gave a full rundown of the characters you may encounter during THE EVIL WITHIN 2. The madness doesn’t stop there – the sights and gameplay are mind-melting from beginning to end.



Read the wicked story and details below:

STORY: Detective Sebastian Castellanos has lost everything, including his daughter, Lily. To save her, he is forced to partner with Mobius, the shadowy organization responsible for the destruction of Sebastian’s former life. Sebastian must descend into one of their terrible creations, the disturbing world of Union. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner, and he must rely on his wits to survive. For his last chance at redemption, the only way out is in. STORY OF REDEMPTION. Sebastian must descend into the nightmare to win back his life and family. DISCOVER HORRIFYING DOMAINS. Explore as far or quickly as you dare through a world where nothing is quite what it seems, though be sure to prepare wisely. CHOOSE HOW TO SURVIVE. Attack from the shadows with the crossbow, run like hell, or go in guns blazing with very limited ammo. FACE DISTRUBING ENEMIES. Survive encounters with sadistic enemies and meet characters who may lead – or mislead – you on your path to redemption. VISCERAL HORROR AND SUSPENSE. Enter a twisted world filled with anxiety-inducing thrills and disturbing horrors around every corner.

Our FANGO game guru took THE EVIL WITHIN 2 for a spin earlier this week. The verdict is in – see how THE EVIL WITHIN 2 measures up!

THE EVIL WITHIN 2 has a fiery beginning as you attempt to save your daughter from a glowering inferno. The game has tons of new perks with side quests and skill trees that help keep the game interesting. THE EVIL WITHIN 2 is much more advanced than its predecessor. The first installment was brutal, but its gameplay was very linear. Players have full freedom to choose how to take out enemies: come out guns blazing or lurking in the shadows. The latter is a more calculated approach and works best by saving your ammo and taking out the enemy in a stealthier way. Resources are limited throughout, so it’s important to reserve your ammo – every bullet counts. Tango Gameworks brings the gore with THE EVIL WITHIN 2 and cranks the dial up to 100% – the sights are totally vicious. There’s nothing like watching your daughter be burned alive in the first five minutes of the game. Brutal. PROS: The environments are truly horrifying. The sinister visuals, sounds, and atmosphere evokes dread and anxiety throughout the entire game. There are also tons of collectibles to find for the players that like to explore the environments. CONS: Honestly, no cons come to mind from a player who enjoyed the first installment as well. THE EVIL WITHIN 2 fixed any issues the first game had and blew it out of the water with all of the upgrades.

Face THE EVIL WITHIN 2 yourself and let us know how you make out…IF you make it out.

Keep an eye out at Bethesda.net for more heart-stopping horror game releases!