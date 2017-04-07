Award-winning horror film “THE UNWILLING” poster reveal, coming to VOD and DVD Summer 2017

April 7, 2017 - 4:37 pm

Written and directed by Jonathan Heap, THE UNWILLING will be terrifying horror film fans around the world with a VOD and DVD release coming this Summer. For those unfamiliar, Jonathan Heap is an academy award-nominated writer and director with several notable works, not to mention an Oscar nomination for his short film “12.01”. The film’s Director of Photography is David Stump, who is an Academy Award and Emmy Award winner with work on both X-MEN and X-MEN 2 films.

THE UNWILLING stars David Lipper (Frequency, High Strung, Fullhouse), Dina Meyer (Starship Troopers, Saw I-II-III,IV), Bree Williamson (True Detective General Hospital), Levy Tran (Furious 7, Female Fight Club), Austin Highsmith (Gangster Squad, Crimimal Minds), Robert Rusler (Blood Feast, Tales of Halloween), and Lance Henriksen (After The Sun Fell, The Blacklist).

Attendees of this year’s Monsterpalooza will get a chance to see this chilling flick with a screening tonight, April 7th at 9pm in Theater 1.

We’re thrilled to debut THE UNWILLING’s official poster below. Remember, “careful what you wish for…”!

Read the sinister synopsis:

The reading of a despised father’s will takes a twisted turn when a mysterious box arrives, tempting the surviving family members with their deepest, darkest desires. As the box’s mysterious hold on them increases, they turn on themselves and each other as they struggle to overcome the evil entity—possibly from their father—now looking for a new, living host on which to feed.

Managing Director / CEO of Vision Films Lise Romanoff says:

“We are thrilled to be releasing The Unwilling, an intelligent horror movie shot in 4k, which gives it an unprecedented visual depth.”

Check out the eerie trailer:

Keep up with THE UNWILLING by visiting their website at TheUnwilling.com.

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more Vision Films releases!