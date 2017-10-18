Another puzzle piece added to the “SAW” franchise – JIGSAW releases on October 27th! (Exclusive Photos)

October 18, 2017 - 12:05 pm

Since the dawn of Jigsaw’s wrath in 2004, fright fiends have witnessed countless vicious traps and plot twists throughout its seven film history. One more piece has been added to the puzzle as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures prep the release of the eight film in the franchise, JIGSAW! Thirteen years have passed since Jigsaw’s debut, but don’t be afraid of the number 13 in this case – Jigsaw doesn’t always prompt bad luck…or does he? Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, JIGSAW stars Matt Passmore, Tobin Bell, and Callum Keith Rennie.

Read the demented details below:

Thirteen years ago on Halloween weekend – SAW and the character of JIGSAW introduced the world to a new face of horror. For seven straight years “If it’s Halloween it must be SAW” was a holiday tradition. This October 27, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures proudly present JIGSAW! After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement find themselves chasing the ghost of a man dead for over a decade and embroiled in a new game that’s only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of their own?

We’ve got glimpse of the next set of grisly games! Check out the exclusive photos below:

Don’t make Jigsaw angry..reserve a ticket at your nearest theater asap: lions.gt/jigsawtickets

