Andy Fowler’s feature directorial debut “ALIENS: ZONE OF SILENCE” coming Oct 24th (Exclusive Clip)

October 19, 2017 - 5:28 pm

Comments Off on Andy Fowler’s feature directorial debut “ALIENS: ZONE OF SILENCE” coming Oct 24th (Exclusive Clip)

Andy Fowler takes the reigns as director of the new thriller ALIENS: ZONE OF SILENCE which is set to release this month via Gravitas Ventures. Fans may recognize Fowler from his work with the Walt Disney Company among countless other projects. His visual effects work credits include: 300, HELL OR HIGH WATER, NOAH, and THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY.

Directed by Andy Fowler, written by Fidel Arizmendi and Fowler, ALIENS: ZONE OF SILENCE stars Sarah Hester, Peter Gesswein, Jed Maheu, and Vince Tula. Fowler also helped produce the film alongside Jorge Garcia Castro, Marcos Cline-Marquez, and Diego del Rio Toca. ALIENS: ZONE OF SILENCE takes viewers on a trip with a young women who sets out across a Mexican desert desperately looking for information regarding her brother’s disappearance.

Watch the unsettling trailer below:

We’ve got an unearthly treat for FANGO readers with an exclusive clip! Check it out:

ALIENS: ZONE OF SILENCE will release across all digital platforms on October 24th. It’ll also be available on Blu-ray and DVD at Amazon and Family Video. Until then, sleep with one eye open.

For more information, visit: www.alienszoneofsilence.com