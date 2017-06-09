Alterna Comics showcases August titles, now available for pre-order!
We’ve been keeping a close eye on Alterna Comics as their availability and titles explode around the United States. We recently brought news from Alterna with “CYKO-KO: A COMIC BOOK ADVENTURE YOU CAN COLOR” which has since met and surpassed its $2,000 goal via Kickstarter. Be on the lookout for its release coming this September! Alterna Comics also released several awesome preview pages with us from their June 2017 titles.
Now, they’re back to debut their issues coming in August 2017 and each title is available for pre-order this month. They’ve also made a new special order form making it easier than ever to stack up on all your favorite upcoming releases!
Check out the killer comics coming from Alterna Comics this August:
JUN171147
(W) Justin M. Ryan
(A) Kristian Rossi
(L) DC Hopkins
With their problems behind them, everything slowly returns to “normal” for Hector and his daughter. But their moment of peace is about to come to an abrupt end as someone comes back into their lives. Someone Hector thought he’d never see again. Printed on newsprint.
In Shops: Aug 2, 2017
SRP: $1.50
32 pages, Full Color
THE WICKED RIGHTEOUS #1 of 6
JUN171149
(W) Terry Mayo
(A) Lucas Romero, Chris Hall
(L) Brandon DeStefano
In post-apocalyptic San Diego, four teenage brothers rescue a young girl from a brutal gang of psychopaths and spark a chain of events that attracts an onslaught of unspeakable evil. This is the world of the Wicked and the Righteous… and the children will lead them all. Printed on newsprint.
In Shops: Aug 9, 2017
SRP: $1.50
32 pages, Full Color
THE CHAIR #2 of 4
JUN171146
(W/A/L) Peter Simeti
(A) Kevin Christensen
With the madness of the prison consuming him, Sullivan lashes out and draws the attention of the sadistic Warden. As Sullivan is pushed to the brink, he begins to question his sanity and starts to wonder if the Warden is more “puppet” than “puppet-master”. Printed on newsprint.
In Shops: Aug 16, 2017
SRP: $1.00
40 pages, Black & White
MOTHER RUSSIA #2 of 3
JUN171144
(W/A/L) Jeff McComsey
Stalingrad, 1943. Caught in the middle of a zombie apocalypse during World War II, Soviet Sniper Svetlana Gorshkov must make an uneasy alliance with a Nazi soldier if she and the newfound child hope to see the sunrise. Printed on newsprint.
In Shops: Aug 23, 2017
SRP: $1.50
32 pages, Black & White
SCRIMSHAW #2
JUN171145
(W) Eric Borden
(A) Dave Mims
(L) Spike O’Laochdha
Hans and the rest of the crew set sail with their illicit cargo, unaware of the danger that awaits. Mr. Song enlists the help of Indonesian cut-throat, Danny Yuda, to track down the Runaway Horse – by any means necessary. Printed on newsprint.
In Shops: Aug 30, 2017
SRP: $1.50
32 pages, Full Color
UNIT 44
JUN171148
(W/L) Wes Locher
(A) Eduardo Jimenez
Area 51’s storage unit falls into the wrong hands when a pair of bumbling agents forget to pay the rent. Now an alien invasion threatens Earth and the Dimwitted Duo are our only hope. Basically… We. Are. So. Screwed.
In Shops: Aug 30, 2017
SRP: $11.95
104 pgs, Full Color
Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more Alterna Comics news and releases!