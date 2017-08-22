Alterna Comics graphic novel “THE CHAIR” turned to film; Kickstarter launch, DVD/Blu-ray coming soon

August 22, 2017 - 11:17 am

We first broke news of THE CHAIR back in 2015 with an exclusive trailer that features Roddy Piper. Now, we’re glad to announce that you’ll be able to own the film on DVD/Blu-ray very soon.

For those unfamiliar, read more about THE CHAIR below:

THE CHAIR started out as a print on demand comic in 2006, that was quickly turned into a graphic novel and released in 2008. This year, it’s been released in stores for the first time as a single issue mini-series – on newsprint – and for a dollar an issue. Yes, it’s been a long road! The comic was created and written by me, Peter Simeti, and the pencil work was by Kevin Christensen. Erin Kohut, who wrote the screenplay, also edited the comic. Synopsis: A man struggles to escape a grisly fate on death row in this intense story of betrayal, revenge, and humanity’s horrifying capacity for evil. Richard Sullivan (Tim Muskatell) is an innocent man struggling to escape his fate on death row… Witnessing the brutal killings of his fellow inmates (Ezra Buzzington, Jacob Banser, and John Siciliano) at the hands of the prison’s sadistic and psychotic Warden (Bill Oberst Jr.) and his crew of guards (Roddy Piper, Noah Hathaway, Zach Galligan, Derrick Damions, and Kyle Hester), Sullivan decides that the only way to survive is to fight back. But as he’s forced to match the brutality occurring in the prison, Sullivan is pushed to the brink of madness and begins to suffer from the trauma that his mother (Naomi Grossman) subjected him to as a child.

There’s currently a Kickstarter to help fund the project, and it has already passed its $3,000 goal! Good news is, the more it makes, the more fans will get!

Check out all of the stretch goal rewards that are available:

