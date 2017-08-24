Alterna Comic August releases, exclusive preview pages

August 24, 2017 - 11:18 am

Comments Off on Alterna Comic August releases, exclusive preview pages

Watch out, comic fans! Alterna Comic titles have been flying off of the shelf and several have already sold out at distribution level. These insanely cheap newsprint comics are very affordable, yet they definitely don’t skimp on the quality. Alterna continues to be a desirable brand among comic readers.

We recently shared news about its graphic novel, THE CHAIR, which is currently knee-deep in its Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the DVD/Blu-ray release of its film adaptation. Although they’ve already surpassed their pledged goal, there are many extra rewards to be had! Throw a few bucks to the Kickstarter in the next 10 days to become a backer of this super sweet project.

Good news for Alterna fans: we’ve got our hands on some exclusive pages from their August releases!

Check out the titles and photos below:

TRESPASSER #2 of 4 JUN 171147

(W) Justin M. Ryan

(A) Kristian Rossi

(L) DC Hopkins

With their problems behind them, everything slowly returns to “normal” for Hector and his daughter. But their moment of peace is about to come to an abrupt end as someone comes back into their lives. Someone Hector thought he’d never see again. Printed on newsprint.

In Shops: Aug 2, 2017

SRP: $1.50