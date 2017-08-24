Alterna Comic August releases, exclusive preview pages

Alterna Comic August releases, exclusive preview pagesBooks/Art/Culture,Home,News Fangoria Staff
Watch out, comic fans! Alterna Comic titles have been flying off of the shelf and several have already sold out at distribution level. These insanely cheap newsprint comics are very affordable, yet they definitely don’t skimp on the quality. Alterna continues to be a desirable brand among comic readers.
We recently shared news about its graphic novel, THE CHAIR, which is currently knee-deep in its Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the DVD/Blu-ray release of its film adaptation. Although they’ve already surpassed their pledged goal, there are many extra rewards to be had! Throw a few bucks to the Kickstarter in the next 10 days to become a backer of this super sweet project.
Good news for Alterna fans: we’ve got our hands on some exclusive pages from their August releases!
Check out the titles and photos below:
With their problems behind them, everything slowly returns to “normal” for Hector and his daughter. But their moment of peace is about to come to an abrupt end as someone comes back into their lives. Someone Hector thought he’d never see again. Printed on newsprint.
32 pages, Full Color
In post-apocalyptic San Diego, four teenage brothers rescue a young girl from a brutal gang of psychopaths and spark a chain of events that attracts an onslaught of unspeakable evil. This is the world of the Wicked and the Righteous… and the children will lead them all. Printed on newsprint.
32 pages, Full Color
JUN171146
40 pages, Black & White
Stalingrad, 1943. Caught in the middle of a zombie apocalypse during World War II, Soviet Sniper Svetlana Gorshkov must make an uneasy alliance with a Nazi soldier if she and the newfound child hope to see the sunrise. Printed on newsprint.
32 pages, Black & White
Hans and the rest of the crew set sail with their illicit cargo, unaware of the danger that awaits. Mr. Song enlists the help of Indonesian cut-throat, Danny Yuda, to track down the Runaway Horse – by any means necessary. Printed on newsprint.
32 pages, Full Color
UNIT 44
Area 51’s storage unit falls into the wrong hands when a pair of bumbling agents forget to pay the rent. Now an alien invasion threatens Earth and the Dimwitted Duo are our only hope. Basically… We. Are. So. Screwed.
104 pgs, Full Color
