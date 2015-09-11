A truly metal poster to give you a “DEATHGASM”

September 11, 2015 - 5:13 pm

Devil horns and demonic creatures hit the screen in October via the New Zealand gorefest DEATHGASM, and a new poster has just emerged.

Written and directed by Jason Lei Howden, DEATHGASM has been rocking festivals this year (see our review from Fantasia here), and hits theaters and VOD October 2 from Dark Sky Films. The synopsis: “Metal-thrashing Brodie [Milo Cawthorne] is an outcast in a sea of jocks and cheerleaders until he meets a kindred spirit in fellow metalhead Zakk [James Blake]. After starting their own band, Brodie and Zakk’s resentment of the suburban wasteland leads them to a mysterious piece of sheet music said to grant Ultimate Power to whoever plays it. But the music also summons an ancient evil entity known as Aeloth The Blind One, who threatens to tear apart existence itself. Their classmates and family become inhabited by demonic forces, tearing out their own eyes and turning into psychotic murderers…and this is only the beginning!” Kimberley Crossman, Sam Berkley, Daniel Cresswell, Delaney Tabron and Stephen Ure co-star; see the trailer below the poster and look for a DEATHGASM feature story in Fango #344, on sale soon!